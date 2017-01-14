Early visit from the God of Fortune

ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) staff, one dressed as the God of Fortune, "lo hei" (tossing yusheng) with seniors from the AWWA Senior Community Home. SPH brought early Chinese New Year cheer to 120 residents yesterday, with more than 20 staff volunteers distributing festive bags at a special lunch that included the customary raw fish salad. AWWA health and senior care director Keith Lee said: "Chinese New Year is... when our seniors look forward to celebrating and having a hearty meal with one another like family, as many of the seniors have come to care for one another."

