Early Christmas treat

Christmas came early for more than 400 underprivileged children from South West Community Development Council as Resorts World Sentosa and Universal Studios Singapore invited them to enjoy the holiday festivities and rides at the theme park yesterday. The children were treated to musical shows, interactive performances and fireworks before the theme park's festive offering, "A Universal Christmas", opens to the public today. Until Jan 1, visitors to the theme park can experience the festive delights, which include a larger-than-life Christmas tree and multimedia light shows among its highlights. Park hours have been extended till 9pm.