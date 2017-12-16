E-scooter rider taken to hospital after collision with car in Yishun

SINGAPORE - A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital after the electric scooter he was on collided with a car in Yishun on Friday night (Dec 15).

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the accident in Yishun Avenue 4, towards Yishun Avenue 1, at 10.16pm on Friday.

"The e-scooter rider, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital," said a police spokesman.

The Straits Times understands that he suffered back and neck injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to the incident at the same time and took the man to hospital in an ambulance.

A passer-by who gave her name only as Catherine told citizen journalism site Stomp that she saw the e-scooter on the road, in front of a car.

The crash caused congestion, with a line of buses forming at the accident scene.



The accident occurred along Yishun Avenue 4, towards Yishun Avenue 1. PHOTO: STOMP



This is the latest in a string of accidents involving e-scooter riders.

Last month, a 52-year-old e-scooter rider died in hospital after an accident with a double-decker bus in Bedok.

That same month, a 16-year-old e-scooter rider was taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Woodlands.

The devices have also been in the spotlight for sparking fires - three electric scooters burst into flames in separate incidents on Friday, with two people suffering burns in one case.

Experts have said that fires involving e-scooters and electric bicycles could be caused by cheap batteries, which can overheat easily.