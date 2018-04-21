E-scooter rider taken to hospital after collision with car

SINGAPORE - An electric-scooter rider was taken to hospital on Saturday (April 21) after a collision with a vehicle in Bukit Timah.

The accident occurred at around 2pm at the junction of Jalan Anak Bukit and Jalan Jurong Kechil.

A photo of the accident, posted in online Telegram chat group SG Road Blocks/Traffic News, shows the e-scooter crushed under a white vehicle.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident and took one person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in an ambulance.

This is the latest in a slew of accidents involving e-scooters this month.

On Tuesday (April 17), a 26-year-old e-scooter rider was hurt after he collided with a car near Kembangan MRT Station.

That same day, a 65-year-old woman was injured after she was allegedly hit by an e-scooter rider in a hit-and-run accident.

On Monday, an 86-year-old e-scooter rider was hurt after he met with an accident in Yishun.

On April 12, a six-year-old boy was injured after an e-scooter rider allegedly ran into him near Punggol Park.

That same day, a 24-year-old man riding an e-scooter was arrested after he allegedly knocked down an 11-year-old girl near Pasir Ris East Community Club.

ST has contacted the police for more information.