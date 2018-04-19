E-scooter rider injured after collision with car at pedestrian crossing in Kembangan

SINGAPORE - A 26-year-old electric scooter rider was hurt after colliding with a car near Kembangan MRT station on Tuesday (April 17).

The police were alerted to the accident in Sims Avenue East, in the direction of New Upper Changi Road, at about 1pm.

The Straits Times understands that the man was crossing the road on his e-scooter when he was hit by the car that appeared on his left.

Photos circulating on Facebook showed the e-scooter wedged under the front of a black Lexus, with a plastic bag of items next to it.

Cracks were seen on the car's windscreen, which appeared badly damaged.

Police said the e-scooter rider was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

ST understands that he suffered cuts on his head. Police investigations are ongoing.

On Monday, an 86-year-old e-scooter rider was also hurt after an accident with a bus in Yishun.

He suffered multiple injuries and the hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive him.