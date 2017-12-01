E-scooter rider dies after accident with bus

An electric-scooter rider who was involved in an accident with a double-decker bus yesterday has died in hospital.

Mr Atan Amat, 52, was taken unconscious to Changi General Hospital with head injuries after the accident at the junction of Bedok Reservoir Road and Kaki Bukit Avenue 1 at 10.30am, and died later.

A cousin of Mr Atan, who gave his name only as Mr Zanri, told The Straits Times yesterday that Mr Atan had been working as a cleaner at an SMRT depot. He was not married and lived with his younger sister, his only sibling.

Mr Zanri said the family was busy arranging the funeral and added that prayers for Mr Atan will be held at his Bedok home this afternoon.

Another cousin of Mr Atan's, Ms Fauziah Mohamed Mydin, posted a tribute to him on Facebook after the news broke.

The 48-year-old concierge at a commercial building described her cousin as kind-hearted, helpful and friendly.



The electric scooter was pinned under a double-decker SBS Transit bus after the accident, which occurred yesterday morning. PHOTO: ST READER



The SBS Transit bus was travelling along Bedok Reservoir Road towards Kaki Bukit when the accident occurred.

Photos sent in by a Straits Times reader showed the e-scooter pinned under the bus and several passers-by attending to Mr Atan.

Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice-president of corporate communications at SBS Transit, said in a statement that the bus operator was "very sad that this happened".

She said SBS Transit representatives were at the hospital with Mr Atan's family yesterday to render assistance. "Meanwhile, the police are investigating the accident," she said.

SMRT's vice-president of corporate communications Patrick Nathan said the transport operator will be reaching out through Mr Atan's agency to "convey our condolences to his family".

Mr Atan's accident was the first of two reported e-scooter accidents that occurred yesterday.

A 16-year-old e-scooter rider was taken to hospital around 2.40pm after an accident with a car at the junction of Woodlands Drive 50 and Woodlands Avenue 4.

There were about 90 accidents in the first half of this year involving electric bicycles and personal mobility devices.

The accidents resulted in four deaths and about 90 injuries, said Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan in Parliament in October.