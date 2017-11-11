E-scooter rider caught on camera zipping along in MCE tunnel

SINGAPORE - A viral video of an electric-scooter rider zipping along in the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) tunnel has shocked viewers who shot down the dangerous behaviour.

The clip, posted on traffic page Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road on Saturday (Nov 10), was shared by Mr Hairul Ismail.

The 43-year-old civil servant told The Straits Times it was taken by his friend's wife along the MCE tunnel, near the exit to East Coast Parkway (ECP), at about 10.50pm on Friday.

"My friend was driving at about 60kmh to 70kmh while his wife captured the footage," Mr Hairul said on Saturday.

The man riding the e-scooter appeared to be in his early 20s, he added.

"I was not shocked to see the video," said Mr Hairul. "It is now a new normal. Probably these black sheep are getting bolder."

He added that e-scooter riders who blatantly break the law do it in the wee hours of the morning or at night in the heartlands.

"We need more enforcement from the relevant departments," he said.

Netizens expressed shock at the reckless behaviour.

Facebook user Garrie Lim said he does not condone such "irresponsible and selfish" behaviour even though he is an e-scooter rider himself .

"They really spoil the image of the rest of us who just use our scooters for leisure and transportation," he wrote.

Others expressed dismay at how it appeared to be difficult to regulate such behaviour.

Last month, a 17-year-old e-scooter rider was arrested for a negligent act causing hurt after he rode into a six-year-old boy.

Also in October, police confirmed the arrest of three men who sped on their e-scooters at more than 100kmh for dangerous driving. The trio, aged between 32 and 37, were reportedly racing each other along Nicoll Drive in Changi at about 2.05am on Oct 14.

In September, a woman was hit by an e-scooter in Pasir Ris. A 17-year-old rider was arrested for causing grievous hurt in relation to that case.