E-scooter rider, 86, hurt in crash with bus

An 86-year-old e-scooter rider was taken to hospital early yesterday after he was involved in an accident with a bus in Yishun.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Yishun Avenue 9 and Yishun Street 21 at 11.21am.

"An 86-year-old man was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital," said the police spokesman.

The Straits Times understands he had multiple injuries.

A photo posted online showed the front of the bus with its windscreen cracked.

Ms Tammy Tan, SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communications, told ST the company was very sorry the accident had occurred. "Our immediate priority is the well-being of the injured e-scooter rider. We were at the hospital earlier this afternoon and are in contact with his family to render assistance as best as we can. Meanwhile, we are assisting the police in their investigations," she said.