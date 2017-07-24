Dynasty Travel to remove compulsory 'shopping stops' from China itineraries

SINGAPORE - Travellers who go on cheap group tours to China may have encountered this scenario: the local Chinese guide takes them to a shop selling overpriced jade, silk or pearls, and pressures them into buying something.

In a bid to boost the perception of travel agencies here, Dynasty Travel is removing all "shopping stops" from its China itineraries from this month (July).

The local agency said that as Singaporeans become more affluent and well-travelled, many are shunning travel agencies and their package tours, especially those with itineraries that include such compulsory "shopping stops".

The move to remove such "shopping stops", however, will result in its tour packages to China costing more.

Travellers tend to pay little upfront for package tours to China that include shopping stops as the Chinese tour operators earn commission from the shops.

It is a common practice among travel agencies to offer such cheap packages as it enables them to stay competitive.

Dynasty said that prices of packages to Beijing and Shanghai, where shopping tours are more prevalent, will go up by 30 per cent to 40 per cent. For example, an eight-day package to Beijing and Tianjin which used to cost $938 will now cost $1,288, or $350 more.

The cost of tour packages to smaller cities such as Guilin and Zhangjiajie will go up by 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

The extra costs cover the additional attractions that can now be included in the itinerary with the removal of time-consuming "shopping stops", explained its director of public relations and communications Alicia Seah.

Ms Seah noted that previously, its tour group may be given an hour to explore the Great Wall of China, then another hour to shop at a silk or pearl shop.

She added: "As a reputable, responsible and reliable travel agent, Dynasty Travel will not take our travellers to any pre-arranged mandatory shopping stops or factory stores for overpriced goods. Our customers can now fully enjoy the trip by seeing more and experiencing more of China."