Driver warded after lightning strikes train

An ambulance was dispatched to Tanah Merah MRT station (pictured in a file photo) after a train was hit by lightning on Nov 20, 2017.
An ambulance was dispatched to Tanah Merah MRT station (pictured in a file photo) after a train was hit by lightning on Nov 20, 2017.
Published
1 hour ago

An MRT driver was taken to hospital yesterday after lightning struck a train travelling between Tanah Merah and Bedok stations.

The incident caused a 10-minute delay on the East-West Line.

A spokesman for the Meteorological Service Singapore said a "cloud-to-ground lightning stroke" was detected at 3.37pm close to Tanah Merah MRT station. This is the second time in 18 months that a train has been struck by lightning. A train on the North-South Line was struck in May last year.

SMRT stressed yesterday that the design of the trains protect commuters from lightning strikes.

