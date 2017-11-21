Driver warded after lightning strikes train

An MRT driver was taken to hospital yesterday after lightning struck a train travelling between Tanah Merah and Bedok stations.

The incident caused a 10-minute delay on the East-West Line.

A spokesman for the Meteorological Service Singapore said a "cloud-to-ground lightning stroke" was detected at 3.37pm close to Tanah Merah MRT station. This is the second time in 18 months that a train has been struck by lightning. A train on the North-South Line was struck in May last year.

SMRT stressed yesterday that the design of the trains protect commuters from lightning strikes.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS