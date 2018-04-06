Driver involved in hit-and-run accident with cyclist arrested for dangerous driving

SINGAPORE - A 40-year-old man who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident with a cyclist last week has been arrested for dangerous driving.

The Straits Times understands that he was identified by the police and arrested on Monday (April 2).

The accident had occurred in Serangoon Road towards MacPherson Road at 8.35pm on March 27.

The 27-year-old cyclist was reportedly hit from the rear and thrown off her bicycle before hitting a tree, ST understands.

The police told ST on Friday that the driver was subsequently arrested for dangerous driving.

The cyclist had been taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after the accident. The hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive her.

Her friends later turned to Facebook to appeal for witnesses.

The incident was the third reported accident involving a cyclist last week.

A 19-year-old female cyclist who was hit by a car in Corporation Road on March 27 died in hospital on Tuesday.

On March 28, a 17-year-old male cyclist who collided with a stationary car in Tanah Merah Coast Road was taken to hospital.