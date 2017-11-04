Driver in AYE crash accepts liability in civil suit

The couple involved in a dramatic accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway last December, in which a businessman drove his car into oncoming traffic, have reached a High Court settlement with the driver.

Mr Teh Tze Yong and his wife, Madam Janice Choo, both 35, were on a motorcycle on their way to work when a Mercedes-Benz driven by Lim Chai Heng, 53, hurtled towards them at about 8am on Dec 19 last year.

Lim's car caused a multi-vehicle collision involving four cars, a motorcycle and a bus. The wall along the expressway before Tuas West Road exit was also damaged. The incident left one person dead and and several others injured.

Madam Choo, an administration executive, fractured her left leg while her husband, a forklift driver, had fractures on both hands and injuries to three fingers.

According to court documents, Lim has accepted full responsibility in a civil suit filed by Mr Teh and his wife. The exact amount of damages will be determined at a later court hearing.

The couple had put in a combined claim of about $553,000 against Lim for damages such as medical and transport expenses and loss of earnings.

The accident killed artist Jackie Liong, 37, who was driving a Toyota Vios. His wife, Ms Venny Oliver, 37, also in the vehicle, was injured.

NIGHTMARE My husband and I just want this nightmare to be over so we can move on with our lives. MADAM JANICE CHOO, who fractured her left leg in the multi-vehicle collision.

A day after the accident, Lim was charged with causing death by reckless or dangerous driving. The criminal case is still pending.

Madam Choo told The Straits Times yesterday that she wished to settle the incident "as soon as possible".

"My husband and I just want this nightmare to be over so we can move on with our lives," Madam Choo, who has since returned to work, said in Mandarin.

After the accident, they had to live apart for about six months so that family members could take care of them, she added.