Driver hurt after car crashes into PIE railing

A car crashed into the centre guard railing on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) early yesterday morning, injuring the driver.

Photos circulating online show the black Hyundai Avante with its bonnet smashed and what appears to be a dislodged piece of the guard railing next to it.

Police were alerted to the accident on the PIE towards Changi Airport, before the Eunos flyover, at around 3am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it dispatched an ambulance to the scene. The 33-year-old driver was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that he had cuts on his forehead and chin.

Taxi driver William Lim, 40, told The Straits Times he was travelling on the expressway when he noticed the car and a white Mitsubishi Evo X speeding past him.

He said that the impact of the car crashing into the railing sent something flying in the air.

When Mr Lim returned to the scene after dropping off his passengers, the driver had stepped out of the car and had "blood coming down from his head".

Mr Lim said he saw police officers at the scene examining the interior of the car.

Investigations are ongoing.

Ng Huiwen