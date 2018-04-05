Driver arrested for suspected drink driving after crashing into 10 parked motorcycles in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE - A 44-year-old driver was arrested for suspected drink driving, after crashing into 10 parked motorcycles in a Toa Payoh carpark in the early hours of Thursday (April 5).

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the accident at the outdoor carpark between Block 100 and Block 103, Lorong 1 Toa Payoh at about 2.20am.

"The car driver, a 44-year-old man, was arrested for suspected drink driving," police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

A 43-year-old resident told Shin Min on Thursday morning that he was watching television in his flat when he suddenly heard a loud crash at the foot of his block.

"I went to the carpark to take a look and was shocked to see a black BMW had toppled 10 motorcycles, which were scattered around it," he said.

"One of the motorcycles was even wedged under the car and there was debris on the road. The scene was chaotic," he added.