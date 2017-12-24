Drive to get more young blood to donate

Student Hilda Lam, 16, donating blood at *Scape in Orchard Road yesterday as part of a drive to encourage more young Singaporeans to give blood. Standing behind her are her schoolmates (from left) Leia Sim, Farjana Begum, Nadra Kamal and Lim Si Yun, all 16-year-olds. Some 70 CHIJ St Theresa's Convent students organised the Christmas event, themed "A Drop of Love", in collaboration with the Singapore Red Cross. Seventy-five units of blood were collected. Some of the 116 people who registered to take part were not able to donate blood for various reasons, including being on medication. The Health Sciences Authority has said that the number of donors aged 16 to 25 dropped by 13 per cent between 2012 and 2016. Last year, less than 2 per cent of the population donated their blood. Last year, less than two per cent of the population donated their blood.