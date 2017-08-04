Dreamy light-up in the civic district

This multimedia projection, called Hemera's Dream, was mapped onto the facade of the Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall as part of the media preview yesterday for the first civic district light-up. The facades of the National Gallery Singapore, The Arts House and Asian Civilisations Museum will also be lit by the projection. Called the Civic District Outdoor Festival: When Time Stood Still, the event includes music performances and will be held from 5pm to 11pm over the first two Fridays and Saturdays of this month, starting tonight. Admission is free. For more details, go to www.nationalgallery.sg.