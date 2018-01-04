Dreams of a big Toto windfall

Long queues formed at NTUC FairPrice in Toa Payoh Central yesterday for tomorrow's $9.7 million New Year draw.

On its website, Singapore Pools said punters could start placing bets from Tuesday this week at all its branches, authorised retailers and through its phone betting service.

There is also the option of buying a $10 or $20 pack that includes Singapore Sweep tickets.

Tomorrow, all outlets will have their hours extended till 9pm, before the draw at 9.30pm at the Singapore Pools Building at 210, Middle Road.

This is not the first time that Singapore Pools has organised a New Year draw. In 2014, snaking queues were seen islandwide as people rushed to buy tickets.