Dreaming of a white Christmas

A crane lifting a section of the main arch during the installation operation, at around 3am last Thursday. From Nov 11 to Jan 1, the shopping belt will be awash in hues of silver and white, and touches of purple and blue, with interactive streetside installations and a 16m-tall main arch, the tallest at a Christmas light-up so far. This year’s light-up stretches for 2.88km, from Tanglin Mall to Plaza Singapura (including Scotts Road). Putting up the decorations took a total of 15,120 man-hours. ST PHOTOS: NEO XIAOBIN
A worker arranging a globe on a tree outside the main gate of the Istana. Each globe contains various coloured fabrics intertwined with LED fairy lights. A total of 1,200 globes and 28.8km of LED lights were used to adorn the trees along Orchard Road. The globes are also hung a little lower this year to create a more mesmerising display.ST PHOTOS: NEO XIAOBIN
The 4.7m-tall Tree of Time in front of Ngee Ann City was inspired by the movements made by dancers and has a unique, flowing silhouette. It is made mainly of lightweight and weather-resistant aluminium and polycarbonate. At the top of the tree is a clock that counts down to Christmas Day.ST PHOTOS: NEO XIAOBIN
The 4.7m-tall Tree of Time in front of Ngee Ann City was inspired by the movements made by dancers and has a unique, flowing silhouette. It is made mainly of lightweight and weather-resistant aluminium and polycarbonate. At the top of the tree is a clock that counts down to Christmas Day.ST PHOTOS: NEO XIAOBIN
The 4.7m-tall Tree of Time in front of Ngee Ann City was inspired by the movements made by dancers and has a unique, flowing silhouette. It is made mainly of lightweight and weather-resistant aluminium and polycarbonate. At the top of the tree is a clock that counts down to Christmas Day.ST PHOTOS: NEO XIAOBIN
Workers at a metal factory in Defu Lane using sandpaper on a section of the main frame of an arch to prepare its surface for painting. It took a total of 76,800 man-hours to produce the Christmas decorations.ST PHOTOS: NEO XIAOBIN
A worker welding a section of the main arch. This year, the lights will be turned on at 3pm, instead of 6.30pm as in previous years.ST PHOTOS: NEO XIAOBIN
A worker from production company Kingsmen securing sections and components of the main arch onto a metal frame before its installation. Designs and mock-ups of the project started back in January and the actual construction began in May. Some of the challenges faced during the planning stages included massive site coordination and approval from government agencies, and ensuring that the overseas production of decorative elements met the necessary specifications and were up to standard. ST PHOTOS: NEO XIAOBIN
A passer-by taking the opportunity to snap a photograph as the lights are being tested in front of Mandarin Gallery on Oct 23. The light-up will officially be launched this Saturday. To come up with the design for the decorations, production company Kingsmen looked at different types of material and finishes that would be eye-catching and yet also meet technical considerations such as weight and acceptable fire retardant levels.ST PHOTOS: NEO XIAOBIN
An electrician checking the power supply on a lamp post in front of Ngee Ann City to ensure that the lights of the over-street decoration can be turned on. A total of 60.6km of LED rope lights were used in the 81 over-street decorations that cover the entire stretch of Orchard Road.ST PHOTOS: NEO XIAOBIN
A crane lifting the Christmas Day countdown clock that will be fixed at the top of the Tree of Time, one of the key set pieces in this year’s light-up.ST PHOTOS: NEO XIAOBIN

Fantastical giant trees, twinkling fairy lights and interactive streetside installations are set to dazzle shoppers at this year's annual Orchard Road Christmas light-up

Published: 
1 hour ago
Neo Xiaobin Executive Photojournalist

The first Christmas light-up along Orchard Road in 1984 lasted just 20 days but people loved it so much that it made a comeback the following year. In its second year, the light-up ran for 37 days, and there was plenty of discussion about which display was the prettiest.

These days, Christmas does not feel like Christmas without this annual tradition and signature light-up, which now runs for about six weeks from mid-November to early January.

And you can bet expectations will be high when the Orchard Road Business Association (Orba) launches the annual light-up this Saturday, with President Halimah Yacob officiating at the ceremony. The light-up will be on till Jan 1.

Christmas On A Great Street will see Orchard Road transformed into an enthralling world of light-reflective tunnels and a magical forest of trees dripping with lights.

The 2.88km thoroughfare, stretching from Tanglin Mall to Plaza Singapura, will be - as this year's theme suggests - an "endless wonder" of fun and fantasy.

Visitors are invited to escape to an enchanted world of colours designed to create an immersive dream-like experience, illuminated by a shimmering web of lights, interactive streetside installations and a dazzling array of festive ornaments.

One of the set pieces, The Walk of Wonder, situated in front of Forum The Shopping Mall, is a 20m-long passage made of special reflective fabric and adorned with fairy lights.

Have a ball of a time this Christmas: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Singapore's main shopping strip. This year, 1,200 globes - containing coloured fabric intertwined with LED fairy lights - are going up on trees along Orchard Road as part of the decorations. When the Orchard Road Christmas light-up first started in 1984, it lasted just 20 days. People loved it so much that it ran for 37 days the following year, and it has since become an annual tradition lasting about six weeks. This year's light-up, themed Endless Wonder, offers visitors an immersive experience, with interactive installations and a dazzling array of ornaments along the 2.88km stretch from Tanglin Mall to Plaza Singapura. The light-up will be launched this Saturday and run until Jan 1. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN

Another spectacular feature is the Tree of Time, a 4.7m-tall tree in front of Ngee Ann City with a unique, flowing silhouette and topped with a clock that counts down to Christmas Day.

Yet another highlight is the Enchanted Tree, an awe-inspiring structure with an illuminated canopy, in front of Wisma Atria.

For the first time, the lights will be turned on at 3pm, instead of 6.30pm as in previous years. This will allow visitors to enjoy the day effect of the decorations.

The lights will stay on until midnight, except on Fridays and Saturdays, when they will continue to twinkle until 2am.

"In line with this year's theme, Endless Wonder, we hope the enthralling atmosphere of lights and sound will transport visitors to a world where they can forget the daily demands of life and take time to enjoy the holiday season," said Orba chairman Mark Shaw.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 06, 2017, with the headline 'Dreaming of a white Christmas'.
