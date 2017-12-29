Dream proposal comes true at Merlion Park

The Singapore skyline at dusk is among Filipina Andrea Singco's favourite scenes in the country.

And in the two years Mr Michael Rush was courting her, she revealed to him that one of her dream places to receive a proposal was with the skyline as a backdrop amid a pretty view of the Singapore River.

Last night, her beau made her dream came true.

At the preview of the New Year countdown, Mr Rush stunned his sweetheart by going down on one knee and, as bursts of colourful lights brightened the night sky and facades of the Merlion and ArtScience Museum, he proposed.

Said Ms Singco, 24: "My mind just went blank. All I saw was Michael kneeling on one knee and holding up this box with a sapphire ring."

Added Mr Rush, 27, with a laugh: "I am relieved my plans worked out and she said yes."

The couple, who work as performers at Universal Studios Singapore, had met at work over two years ago and began dating soon after.



Mr Rush said he picked the Merlion Park also because it was easily accessible to his friends.

He told a few of them of his planned proposal while Ms Singco thought the gathering was for a belated exchange of Christmas gifts.

As she turned to watch the lights after greeting a friend, Mr Rush did the unexpected.

And friends filmed the magic moment. Said Mr Rush, who is a Singaporean: "Our friends showed us the pictures and the lights made everything so much nicer."

Did he know about the light show? "No, but I figured that as it was the end of the year, something would be happening."

Mr Rush quipped: "I got very, very lucky."