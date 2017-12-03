Drawn to share her work with others

Miss Tia Anasha Mohammed Yusof brings mythical creatures into the real world - both as paintings and as 3D figures that she sculpts and creates.

The 19-year-old is an aspiring artist who hopes to see more of her work shared with others.

Diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, she studied at Pathlight School and completed her studies there last year. Now, she is a Year 1 design and media student at ITE College Central.

"When I was young, I liked to draw," she said. "I love to draw animals and I also like to make up new creatures when I am inspired."

It is also important that people care for the animals that share the same planet, she added.

Miss Tia sometimes expands her creative vision beyond paper.

In some cases, she turns her sketched animals into 3D figures that can almost reach her height.

Miss Tia has big dreams of becoming an artist in future.

"I want to be an artist or illustrator so I can continue to polish my skills. I also want to create 3D or even 4D art, and have my artwork made into products, too," she said.

Yet, Miss Tia faces challenges because of her condition. But she hopes that employers will be understanding towards people with special needs.

"I like following a routine and I don't really like trying new things," she said. "Sometimes, it is difficult to understand the people around me. I also need to manage my own emotions and try to pay closer attention to my surroundings."

As for society, she hopes people understand that "everyone is different".

She added: "Some have special abilities or are very good at art, IT or mathematics. With support and training, everyone can work."

Sue-Ann Tan