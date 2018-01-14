Drawing on air raid shelter's unique space for art show

The historic Tiong Bahru Air Raid Shelter at 78, Guan Chuan Street, opened yesterday as the venue for an art exhibition - fittingly called RAID. The 1,500 sq m shelter, built in the late 1930s, will remain open until Feb 3 for the show, which will feature paintings, sculptures and installations by eight young and emerging artists. Co-curator Zulkhairi Zulkiflee told The Sunday Times: "The space (the air raid shelter) has a unique character. The works being shown here directly respond to that space." The exhibition is free.