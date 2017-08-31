'Dragonflies' set to light up Gardens by the Bay

Gigantic satin dragonflies are being perched, one by one, on the Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay.

Once all 100 of them are ready, they will light up the night in the brilliant colours of the rainbow as part of the Gardens' annual Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations.

The Flight of the Dragonflies display is one of 10 lantern sets at Mid- Autumn @ Gardens by the Bay, which opens on Sept 22 at 7.30pm.

Installation of one of the country's largest lantern light-ups began about 10 days ago and is about one-third complete.

More than 5,000 decorations will illuminate nine locations in the Gardens from Sept 22 to Oct 8.

Visitors can download an app, also called Mid-Autumn @ Gardens by the Bay, which will provide a map of the 10 lantern sets. The app is slated for release on Monday on Google Play and the App Store.

This year's theme is Autumn Abundance, and the sets depict scenes of harvest and abundance, including one of a fishing village called Waters of Prosperity, at the Dragonfly Lake.



Workers putting up dragonfly-shaped lanterns for the Flight of the Dragonflies installation on the facade of a Supertree at Gardens by the Bay yesterday. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Separately, in a community project called Illuminations of Joy, beneficiaries from 30 voluntary welfare organisations are creating about 1,000 light installations that will hang in the Silver Garden.

One beneficiary working on this yesterday was Mr Yeo Her Yam from Montfort Care.

The 70-year-old part-time contractor was making fish decorations in a room at Gardens by the Bay. He said it was good that his handiwork would be displayed.

He also enjoyed the social aspect of creating his decorations. "At least I can spend time doing activities outside.I don't want to sit inside the house and do nothing."

Mr Yeo was there with his wife, Madam Lian Siew Mui, 67, a part-time seamstress, and her sister, Madam Lian Ni Ni, 71, a Chinese language tutor. They are also beneficiaries of Montfort Care.

Access to most of the sets and activities in the Gardens is free, except for the display in the indoor Flower Dome called Autumn Harvest.

Visitors there can bask in a lavish field of fruits, flowers and vegetables, with pumpkin-shaped lanterns and special pumpkin varieties. This exhibit opens tomorrow before the festival starts. Admission ticket prices range from $8 to $28.

