Dr Yaacob Ibrahim to lead Singapore haj delegation

SINGAPORE - Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Dr Yaacob Ibrahim, is leading the Singapore haj delegation this year.

He posted on Facebook on Saturday (Aug 26) that he would be "departing for Saudi Arabia this afternoon together with 340 Singaporean pilgrims including families, the young and the old".

Dr Yaacob is also Minister for Communications & Information and Minister-in-charge of Cyber Security.

He said he was leading the delegation this year, "as a gesture of the Singapore Government’s appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for our revised Hajj quota and to commemorate 40 years of bilateral ties."

For developments and updates on Singaporean pilgrims, family members could stay tuned to Haj.SG​Facebook and Haj.SG Instagram, he said.