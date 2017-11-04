Dr Yaacob Ibrahim to kick off 5-day visit to Egypt and Jordan from Nov 5

SINGAPORE - Minister for Communications and Information, Minister-in-charge of Cyber Security and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Dr Yaacob Ibrahim kicks off a five-day visit to Egypt and Jordan from Sunday (Nov 5).

He will be accompanied on his trip by senior officials from the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), including its Chief Executive, Hj Abdul Razak Maricar, according to a Muis press release.

Dr Yaacob will visit Cairo during the Egypt leg of his trip, where he will be the Guest-of-Honour at the annual graduation ceremony for Singaporean students at Al-Azhar University.

He will also engage Singaporean students from Al-Azhar and other institutions of higher learning in a dialogue.

He is also scheduled to call on the recently appointed president of Al-Azhar University, Dr Mohamed Hossein Abdel Aziz El Mahrasawy, and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb.

Subsequently, Dr Yaacob will travel to Amman, in Jordan, where he and members of his delegation will visit notable institutions of higher learning and engage with leaders, administrators and international scholars of Islam and other disciplines.

He will also meet Singaporean students in Jordan before his departure on Thursday (Nov 9), according to the Muis press release.