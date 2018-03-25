DPM Teo and British minister Lidington reaffirm longstanding and multifaceted ties

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and his counterpart David Lidington had wide-ranging discussions on international developments and discussed areas of possible cooperation, including in finance, economic development and security.

Mr Teo, who is Coordinating Minister for National Security, met Mr Lidington, UK Minister for the Cabinet Office and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, last week during his five-day trip to the United Kingdom ending on March 26.

He also had meetings with Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson, and Minister of State for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation Sam Gyimah and several UK Parliamentarians, according to a press statement released on Sunday (March 25) by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"During his meeting with Chancellor Lidington, both sides reaffirmed the longstanding and multifaceted relations between Singapore and the UK. They had a wide-ranging discussion on international developments as well as developments in Asia and Europe and discussed areas of possible cooperation, including in finance, economic development and security," said the statement.

The meeting took place on March 22.

DPM Teo and Secretary Williamson discussed the UK's defence cooperation with Singapore and the Five Power Defence Arrangements, which will commemorate its 50th anniversary in 2021. The countries in the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) comprise the Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and the UK.

DPM Teo and Mr Gyimah discussed innovation and entrepreneurship, especially areas in which both sides can deepen their cooperation, according to the PMO press statement.

DPM Teo also had breakfast with business leaders, to exchange views on Brexit as well as challenges and opportunities in the current global business environment.

DPM was also hosted to lunch by the think-tank Policy Exchange with senior officials, academics and thought leaders during which they exchanged views on recent global developments.

On March 24, DPM Teo joined 5000 overseas Singaporeans to mark Singapore Day 2018. This is the third time Singapore Day is held in the UK following previous editions in London in 2014 and 2009.

Mr Teo will continue to Manchester on March 25.

An earlier press statement issued on March 21 by the PMO said DPM Teo will meet Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham in Manchester.

Mr Teo will also meet industry and academic representatives from the University of Manchester, and visit science, technology and innovation facilities to explore cooperation with the UK in these areas.

After his UK trip, DPM Teo will make a three-day visit to Ireland.