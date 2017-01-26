Don't forget the brolly - expect a rainy CNY ahead

Visiting relatives this Chinese New Year? Besides oranges, better take along the umbrella as rain is expected in the afternoons over the holiday weekend.

It may also rain during reunion dinner tomorrow as thundery showers are expected in the afternoon and at night, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

In a four-day weather outlook, the weatherman said Saturday is expected to be overcast with periods of showers, at times with thunder.

Afternoon thundery showers are also expected on Sunday.

Singapore is in the midst of the wet phase of the north-east monsoon season, during which more rain is expected.

In an earlier forecast for the second half of this month, the MSS had said daily minimum temperatures on rainy days may be cooler, between 22 deg C and 23 deg C.

But for the coming weekend, temperatures are expected to range between 22 deg C and 32 deg C.

Audrey Tan