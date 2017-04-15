Donations to two causes after inspiring musical

After the curtain call of Tropicana The Musical last night, which was inspired by the iconic 1960s nightspot, Mr Shaw Jia Hong went on stage on behalf of his father, Mr Preston Shaw, to present a cheque for $30,000 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

His late grandfather, Mr Shaw Sung Ching, had founded Tropicana, which was Singapore's and South-east Asia's first entertainment complex to feature a cabaret theatre, nightclubs and restaurants in Scotts Road.

ST managing editor Fiona Chan, who is also the fund's board secretary, received the cheque.

Mr Shaw also donated $20,000 to The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, which helps artistically gifted children from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

Produced by veteran stage practitioner Tan Kheng Hua, the musical is about a grand Las Vegas nightspot, which opened its doors in the heart of Orchard Road in 1968.

Speaking to the audience before the cheque presentation ceremony, Ms Tan said the donation was a special gesture to mark the memory of the late Mr Shaw's vision. She added that the donation would "enable young Singaporeans today to fulfil their dreams, just like Mr Shaw Sung Ching did, in 1968".

The Tropicana enjoyed a full house each night for its first three years. But it closed in 1989 after it faced competition from Neptune in Shenton Way and Golden Million at Peninsula Hotel.

Tropicana The Musical opened at the Capitol Theatre on Thursday and will run till April 30.

Ng Huiwen