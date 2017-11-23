Donations to charity now possible using money transfer service PayNow

SINGAPORE - Users of PayNow can now donate to charity using the money transfer service, though funds are limited to one charity at the moment.

All money raised will go to SPD, formerly known as Society for the Physically Disabled, and will support the charity's early intervention support programmes for babies and children with special needs.

United Overseas Bank (UOB) launched the campaign, called "PayNow for a Cause", on Wednesday evening (Nov 22) to coincide with the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre's Giving Week in Singapore, which runs from Nov 28 to Dec 5.

UOB's campaign will end on Dec 21.

PayNow allows people to send money to a recipient through their Internet banking or mobile banking app with just their mobile number, or NRIC or FIN number.

All users of PayNow can donate to the charity, no matter which bank they are customers of. However, UOB has pledged to match the donations of its customers who use UOB PayNow, up to $100,000.

Ms Jacquelyn Tan, head of UOB's personal financial services Singapore, said: "In support of Giving Week and as the year-end season of giving approaches, UOB wanted to make it easy for everyone in Singapore to unite for a good cause."

She said: "As UOB is a firm believer in giving back to the community, we have tapped the simplicity, speed and security of PayNow to make it easier for more people to join us in making a difference in the lives of disadvantaged children."

Executive director of SPD, Mr Abhimanyau Pal, said: "SPD is privileged to be a beneficiary of the first-ever fund-raising drive using PayNow." He added: "We are very grateful to have UOB partner us in this journey to build a society where people of all abilities are included."

UOB customers who use UOB PayNow to donate a minimum of $20 will also be eligible for tax deductions.

The bank set up a dedicated mobile number 8228-2228 for customers from all banks to make donations using PayNow.