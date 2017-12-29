Dog owners can apply for, renew pets' licences for up to 3 years from March 2018: AVA

SINGAPORE - From March 1 next year, dog owners will be able to apply for and renew the licences of their pets for a period of up to three years, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said in a statement on Friday (Dec 29).

Currently, dog owners can only apply for annual licences.

With this revised licensing scheme, both new and existing dog owners can choose to apply for or renew their dogs' licences for either one, two, or three years.

Dog owners who opt for a two-year licence will get an average discount of 10 per cent. Those who choose the three-year licence will get an average discount of 15 per cent.

Additionally, dog owners who make payments via electronic platforms such as Giro, online or through AXS stations will get a 10 per cent rebate.

The revision comes after an online public consultation with dog owners. The majority of the canine lovers were supportive of the multi-year licensing scheme as it is more convenient.

Ms Jessica Kwok, group director of AVA's Animal Management Group, said: "The revision to allow the renewal of licences on a multi-year basis will help owners reduce the amount of administrative work required. We encourage dog owners to take up this scheme, and to opt for Giro payment to avoid instances where there is a lapse when payments are not made."



Comparison of licence fees under the new scheme. GRAPHIC: AVA



Those who have feedback, questions, or need help can contact AVA via its online feedback form or its 24-hour hotline on 1800-476-1600.

The user guide and frequently asked questions (FAQs) for PALS (Pet Animal Licensing System) are also available on AVA's website.