Dog licences for up to three years from March

From March 1 next year, dog owners will be able to apply for and renew the licences of their pets for a period of up to three years, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said on Friday.

Currently, dog owners can apply only for annual licences.

With this revised licensing scheme, both new and existing dog owners can choose to apply for or renew their dogs' licences for either one, two or three years.

Those who opt for a two-year licence will get an average discount of 10 per cent. For a three-year licence, the discount is 15 per cent.

Additionally, dog owners who make payments via electronic platforms such as Giro, online or through AXS stations will get a 10 per cent rebate.

The revision comes after an online public consultation with dog owners. Most of them were supportive of the multi-year licensing scheme as it is more convenient.

Ms Jessica Kwok, group director of AVA's Animal Management Group, said: "The revision... will help owners reduce the amount of administrative work required. We encourage dog owners to take up this scheme, and to opt for Giro payment."