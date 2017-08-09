Doctor Tan an old hand in primary care

Dr Elaine Tan Suan Leng

Director (Primary Care & Community Care), Primary & Community Care Division Ministry of Health The Public Administration Medal (Bronze)

Dr Elaine Tan, 49, director of the Ministry of Health's primary and community care division, has decades of experience in primary care.

After completing her training in Family Medicine in 1999, Dr Tan went on to become the head of Hougang Polyclinic from 2000 to 2004, then moved on to administrative duties in the National Healthcare Group Polyclinics (NHGP), where she developed team-based care.

Dr Tan said she was honoured to have been awarded the Public Administration Medal (Bronze).

"As a family physician, I am glad that the promise of primary care is being recognised," said Dr Tan.

"Family doctors play a unique role in empowering, caring for and journeying with our patients through life, and there is power of the patient-doctor relationship and trust that underpin this, for better patient outcomes."

She was also awarded the NHG Outstanding Citizen Award three years ago and the Healthcare Humanity Award in 2006.

Felicia Choo