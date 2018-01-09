Divorcing couples with older children to undergo mandatory counselling

SINGAPORE - Divorcing couples with children below age 21 will have to attend a Mandatory Parenting Programme (MPP) from Jan 21.

The programme, which will be a two-hour one-time session with counsellors at three locations, is meant for divorcing parents unable to agree on divorce and ancillary matters.

The programme is to help them understand the importance of co-parenting and the practical issues arising from a divorce, which would have an impact on their children, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development in a statement on Tuesday (Jan 9).

It will be applicable to all parties who wish to file for divorce on or after Jan 21.

The first phase of the programme was rolled out on Dec 1, 2016 involving divorcing parents with children from a younger age group, below 14 years.

Since its launch, about 2,500 applicants have completed the programme.

At least 300 more MPP participants are expected annually following the extension.