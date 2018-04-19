Diversity makes for a strong team

Dr Audi Fong's career epitomises the value of working with people of diverse backgrounds, who have different experiences and ideas.

The general manager of 3M Singapore's safety & graphics business group said it has helped broaden his expertise, experience and perspectives. "Working with a diverse team enhances the strength of ideas. It's not so much about nationality or race, but the quality of ideas that one brings to the table."

This international "cross-pollination" of ideas, said Dr Fong, 45, who holds a PhD in chemistry, has helped him succeed within the multinational corporation (MNC), which has 90,000 employees globally.

Founded in 1966, 3M Singapore has more than 1,600 employees, of whom 60 per cent are Singaporeans and permanent residents.

Right after joining the company in 2000, Dr Fong spent 18 months at 3M's corporate headquarters in Minnesota in the United States, where he learnt about innovation and was immersed in its research and development culture.

Upon his return, he joined 3M's regional laboratory in Singapore as a product development engineer. He made his mark in 3M's electronics division, and with the knowledge acquired from his US stint, he was given the opportunity to lead projects to develop and launch adhesives for the electronics markets.

DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVES We can walk down the hall and ask a colleague of another nationality for input and insights. DR AUDI FONG, general manager of 3M Singapore's safety & graphics business group, on the advantages of having an international work team.

To replace screws in hard disk drives, his team developed a new sealant. It took the international team about six months to develop, test, scale up and manufacture the new sealant - all in Singapore.

"We combined technology know-how and market needs to replace something that, up to that point in time, was very entrenched. It transformed the landscape," he said.

Dr Fong's experience at 3M in Singapore mirrors that of other locals working in multinationals that have invested in Singapore over the years. Aside from creating employment and raising wages for Singaporeans, they also move the industry as a whole up the value-add ladder by developing new technology and expertise.

From 2014 to 2016, employment of local professionals, managers, executives and technicians grew by 105,000 - more than six times the growth in hiring of Employment Pass holders at 17,000. This reversed a trend from 2011 to 2013.

While Singapore continues to manage the delicate balance between its foreign and local workforce, observers have noted that it must continue to attract companies to invest here, and with them, the right talent with the requisite skills.

"Our door remains open to foreign professionals, especially those with the skills needed for businesses to transform, and at the same time have skills which are in short supply in Singapore," said Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say at a recent Singapore National Employers Federation event.

In Dr Fong's case, his start with 3M paved the way for new opportunities in 2007, this time in the public sector. He became senior assistant director at the Ministry of Trade and Industry's (MTI) Industry Division and, subsequently, deputy director (Manpower) of its Resource Division.

Once again, he was able to utilise the knowledge he had gained at 3M.

"Being a lab guy, I knew how R&D works in an MNC, that is to value create, by introducing innovation through products," he said.

In 2009, Dr Fong rejoined 3M in Singapore, becoming its regional business manager for medical specialities.

Having had the policy experience of overseeing the Singapore chemicals cluster at MTI, he was able to "speak to what was happening in the pharma and medical devices space", and the emerging trends gaining traction in Singapore.

To turn these into market opportunities, he once again harnessed "the strength of ideas" at 3M, by working with colleagues from different nationalities across the company's five business units. "We can walk down the hall and ask a colleague of another nationality for input and insights," he said.

Sharing Dr Fong's mindset and an equally international career is Ms Yuko Nakahira, who joined 3M Singapore as its managing director in November 2016. "To make changes, it is good to have a diverse team rather than a traditional team, otherwise it'd be very difficult," said Ms Nakahira, who led the medical and safety and graphics businesses at 3M Japan from 2009 to 2016.

Japan, she said, has a very homogeneous society, so it was harder to align the company's global vision with local practices. In contrast, they aligned well in Singapore, a very international city.

She added that Singaporeans' openness is an advantage: "The people and Government are quite welcoming of the idea that you can make changes for the better."

Dr Fong said: "One has to be open to foreign input and alternate perspectives: be always ready to challenge assumptions."

It's not just about catching the next big thing, though, he added.

"The crux is to unleash our human ingenuity."