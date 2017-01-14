Discover Punggol at new visitor centre

Residents of and visitors to Punggol can learn about the Housing Board town at a new visitor centre, as well as on a mobile app that displays facts about local landmarks.

Located near Punggol MRT station and Waterway Point mall, the three-storey, 400 sq m Punggol Discovery Cube officially opens tomorrow. The ground floor features an interactive model of the town. Touchscreens display information on green areas, notable HDB projects and more - with relevant parts of the model lighting up accordingly.

The second floor showcases Punggol's past, present and future.

Visitors can learn about its history as a fishing village, its development as a new town, and smart initiatives such as digital modelling for optimal wind flow within the town.

Said an HDB spokesman: "Punggol was chosen (to have a visitor centre) because of its unique identity as Singapore's first eco-town."

Located next to the new Punggol Town Square, the visitor centre overlooks My Waterway @ Punggol, with views from the third storey. The centre is open daily except on Mondays, from 10am to 8pm. Its outdoor viewing deck on the third storey is open round the clock.

Also being launched tomorrow is a mobile app called Our Heartland Trails - not just for Punggol, but also for the town of Bedok. Available for both iOS and Android, the free app features a trail for each town, with landmarks ranging from heritage buildings to favourite food joints.

When a user approaches a location, the app will display trivia, interactive quizzes and games related to that landmark, using GPS tracking.

The trail for Punggol has 27 landmarks, including the colonial-era Matilda House from 1902, green haven Coney Island and seaside dining area Punggol Settlement. Users can also explore the town without having to be there, as the app's features remain accessible even without location data.

Punggol and Bedok are both being spruced up under the HDB's Remaking Our Heartland programme.

The HDB said it will assess the response to the app for these two towns before deciding whether to extend the app to other towns and estates under the programme. As for visitor centres, there are no plans to build them for other towns.