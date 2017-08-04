Discounts climb as sale period draws to a close

Price-conscious shoppers who live or shop in neighbourhoods in the north such as Yishun, Sembawang and Woodlands will find retailers reserving their best bargains for the last week of this year's Great Singapore Sale (GSS).

The GSS, which began on June 9, is fast approaching its final act with the annual shopping event ending on Aug 13 .

Precious Thots at Causeway Point is offering storewide discounts of up to 50 per cent, significantly higher than the 20 per cent discount rolled out at the start of the sale.

Ms Alice Chee, 30, a retail assistant at the gift service provider, said that with "such big discounts, we really do get more customers coming in and it's a lot more customers compared to a usual weekday, where retail traffic is quite low".

Apart from price discounts, retailers like Pierre Cardin Lingerie also have National Day-themed offers such as a 52 per cent discount on the second item purchased - to celebrate Singapore's upcoming 52nd year of nationhood.

With large signs plastered on storefronts screaming promotions such as "Final reductions 70 per cent off", shopaholics are finding it hard to ignore the call to enter these stores.

Ms Emily Reyes, a self-professed shopaholic, said she had particularly high expectations of these end-of-season deals.

Top 5 deals in the north

EVERLAST NAVY PRINTED DRI-FIT TEE Price: $19.90 (original price: $55.90) Where: Everlast Causeway Point, #02-20 BLACK LONG-SLEEVE TOP Price: $15 (original price: $33) Where: The Underground AMK Hub, #B1-50 CELLINI MULTI-FUNCTIONAL DIGITAL AIR FRYER Price: $126 (original price: $249) Where: Japan Home Northpoint City, #02-15 CONVERSE PLAIN NAVY BACKPACK Price: $49.90 (original price: $79.90) Where: Heritage Hub Northpoint City, #02-30 ESPRIT NAVY HANDBAG Price: $69.95 (original price: $129.95) Where: Esprit Causeway Point, #01-26/27

"I'll always keep a lookout for the discounts at the end of (the) GSS, when shops tend to roll out better deals, and sometimes I can even get discounts off the newest arrivals," said the 34-year-old finance executive.

Experts agree there would likely be a bump in sales as the three-month-long event draws to a close.

Associate Professor Leonard Lee, dean's chair at the National University of Singapore Business School, said: "Some consumers (tend to) procrastinate and move their shopping to the tail-end of the GSS, presumably because of consumers' general perception that the best deals are always given at the end of the event."

Other reasons cited for the drastic price cuts that many retailers are rolling out included an operational need to clear existing inventory to make room for new merchandise when the GSS ends, and to ensure sustained consumer interest over the three-month-long annual retail fiesta.