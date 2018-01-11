Digital access to The Straits Times now available via Grab Rewards

SINGAPORE - Users of ride-hailing app Grab can now purchase digital access to The Straits Times via the Grab Rewards programme.

ST's parent company Singapore Press Holdings announced the partnership with Grab on Thursday (Jan 11).

Grab customers can redeem one month of digital access to The Straits Times, which comes along with the PDF e-newspaper, for 8,000 Grab Rewards points.

The usual price for the digital package is $34.90 per month.

It allows readers to access The Straits Times via three platforms: through an online browser, a smartphone and a tablet.

The SPH-Grab promotion will be available for six months, or until it is fully redeemed.