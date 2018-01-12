Digital access to ST now available via GrabRewards

Grab users can redeem one month of digital access to The Straits Times, which is worth $34.90, for 8,000 GrabRewards points.
Published
36 min ago

Users of ride-hailing app Grab can now purchase digital access to The Straits Times via the GrabRewards programme.

The Straits Times' parent company Singapore Press Holdings announced the partnership with Grab yesterday.

Grab customers can redeem one month of digital access to The Straits Times, which comes with the PDF e-newspaper, for 8,000 GrabRewards points.

The usual price for the digital package is $34.90 a month.

The package allows readers to access The Straits Times via three platforms - through an online browser, a smartphone and a tablet.

The SPH-Grab promotion will be available for six months or until it is fully redeemed.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 12, 2018, with the headline 'Digital access to ST now available via GrabRewards'. Print Edition | Subscribe
