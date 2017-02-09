Devotees celebrate Thaipusam with festive procession, live music

SINGAPORE - For the second year running after 42 years, live music is being played at the procession during the Thaipusam festival on Thursday (Feb 9).

Some 50,000 people are expected to throng the streets to mark the annual Hindu festival, which is celebrated in honour of Lord Murugan, who represents virtue, youth and power.

Devotees seek blessings and fulfil their vows by carrying milk pots as offerings. Many also carry kavadis - structures of steel and wood - and pierce their bodies with steel rods and hooks.

From the early hours of Thursday (Feb 9) till midnight, these devotees will embark on a procession from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road to Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road.

The procession, which is organised by the Hindu Endowments Board, Sri Thendayuthapani Temple and Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple, expects to draw 569 kavadi bearers and 9,661 devotees bearing milk pots. Participation fees cost between $15 for a Paal Kudam (milk pot), and $75 for chariot or spike kavadis.

Live music will be played on Short Street, Hastings Road, and Dhoby Ghaut Green. These feature nadaswaram (double reed wind instrument), thavil and urumi melam (Indian drums) players. Speakers at 23 points along the procession route will also play kavadi songs.

Last year's (2016) procession was the first in 42 years where live music was played.

Said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Feb 8): "For Hindu devotees participating this year, I wish you a meaningful and blessed ceremony. The weather can be unpredictable these days, so do keep hydrated and be prepared for sudden showers. Please take heed of directions from the route marshals."