Device photographed at Tuas Checkpoint is not fuel tank scanner: ICA

SINGAPORE - Photos of a device that can "scan fuel tanks" at Tuas Checkpoint are not of fuel tank scanners, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) clarified in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 8).

The device shown is instead a prototype of an Automatic Passenger In-Car Clearance System, which is being developed to conduct trials for those travelling by car to perform automated immigration self-clearance using fingerprint verification.

Photos of the prototype had made their rounds online in early August, alongside a photo of a Customs offence notice stating that the motorist had committed an offence for trying to leave Singapore with fuel that was less than the minimum amount prescribed.

ICA said it would reveal more details on the prototype when they are available.

It also reminded travellers that it is not allowed to take photos or videos within checkpoint premises.

"Members of the public are also advised not to spread unverified sources of information and should refer to our official website for information," said ICA in its statement.