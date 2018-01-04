Desmond Lee unveils some major plans of his ministry

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION

Another 40,000 childcare places will be introduced by 2023 - 30 per cent more than today.

DISABLED PEOPLE

A new initiative could see jobs brought nearer to the homes of disabled people. It could also benefit seniors and caregivers. Details are being worked out.

VULNERABLE ADULTS

The long-awaited Vulnerable Adults Bill will probably be put before Parliament in the first half of the year. The potential law will increase the state's statutory powers to protect disabled and infirm adults from abuse.

CENTRALISATION OF YOUTH SERVICES

The provision of youth services will be centralised to better help young offenders and at-risk youth. The ministry is appointing nine youth work organisations to run these services. Each of these Integrated Service Providers will offer a suite of services for troubled youth living in their area. They will be rolled out in April.

GREATER COORDINATION

Data sharing and coordination between the ministry and other agencies will be boosted and processes streamlined to better help needy families. Ideally, this could shorten waiting time for these aid-seekers.