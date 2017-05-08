Dead body pulled from Bedok Canal along Upper Changi Road East

SINGAPORE - A dead body was found in the Bedok Canal near Upper Changi Road East on Monday (May 8) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Road (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at around 11am and dispatched an ambulance and a fire engine.

The body of a Chinese man was retrieved from the canal, said a SCDF spokesman. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

An eyewitness, identified only as Fauzi, alerted citizen journalism website Stomp, after he saw a blue tent when he looked out of a window of the Ossia Building at 10 Changi South Lane.

A group of uniformed men were seen carrying what appeared to be a body out of the water, he added.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.