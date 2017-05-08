Dead body pulled from Bedok Canal along Upper Changi Road East

Police officers were seen retrieving the body from the canal.
Police officers were seen retrieving the body from the canal. PHOTO: STOMP
Published
41 min ago
mklee@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - A dead body was found in the Bedok Canal near Upper Changi Road East on Monday (May 8) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Road (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at around 11am and dispatched an ambulance and a fire engine.

The body of a Chinese man was retrieved from the canal, said a SCDF spokesman. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

An eyewitness, identified only as Fauzi, alerted citizen journalism website Stomp, after he saw a blue tent when he looked out of a window of the Ossia Building at 10 Changi South Lane.

A group of uniformed men were seen carrying what appeared to be a body out of the water, he added.

Get The Straits Times newsletters in your inbox

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Women are at higher risk for anaemia
SPH deepens foray in content marketing with BrandInsider relaunch
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping