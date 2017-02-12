Dazzle of smiles and Chingay colours

Performers from the Malay contingent lighting up the Chingay parade with their bright smiles yesterday. President Tony Tan Keng Yam and his wife, Mary, were the guests of honour at the annual parade yesterday.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Published
1 hour ago

Performers from the Malay contingent lighting up the Chingay parade with their bright smiles yesterday. President Tony Tan Keng Yam and his wife, Mary, were the guests of honour at the annual parade yesterday.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on February 12, 2017, with the headline 'Dazzle of smiles and Chingay colours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Online Grocer Grows Personal Data Protection Along With Business
Rule the Roost – Ecomm tips to keep the holiday season going
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping