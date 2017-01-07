Days are numbered for Thieves Market

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHU
Published
54 min ago

It is the homestretch for the Sungei Road flea market. The iconic site - beloved of peddlers and bargain-hunters - will soon have to make way for the Sungei Road MRT station, which is due to open this year. It is not yet clear when the market will be cleared. But advance notice will be given before the site's closure, according to the National Heritage Board's online heritage portal roots.sg. Singapore's oldest and largest flea market, also known as the Thieves Market due to its reputation as a place where stolen, smuggled and illegal goods are sold, first emerged in the 1930s. Today, tourists, foreign workers and locals flock there on weekends to buy bits and bobs such as old coins, stamps, cassettes, jewellery, clothes and electronic gear. It is open from 1pm to 7pm daily.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 07, 2017, with the headline 'Days are numbered for Thieves Market'. Print Edition | Subscribe
