David Beckham lends star power to Singapore International Film Festival charity dinner

SINGAPORE - Soccer star David Beckham added some glitz to a charity gala dinner on Saturday (Nov 25) to raise funds for the Singapore International Film Festival.

Beckham auctioned off an autographed, limited edition Haig Club whisky box set at the dinner held in Marina Bay Sands (MBS). He is an ambassador for the brand.

The proceeds of the dinner will help the Singapore International Film Festival, a designated charity of MBS, with its various activities.

They include MBS' youth mentorship programme, which allows tertiary students a chance to be exposed and mentored by industry practitioners, gaining hands-on work experience within a corporate environment.

The programme involves students co-producing and co-directing a 5-10 minute documentary film shot at the integrated resort. The film will then be showcased on the group's website and across their social media platforms.

Besides helping the Singapore International Film Festival with fundraising, the integrated resort also supports the festival in other ways.

The festival runs till Dec 3.