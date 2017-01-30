Dance of the 'Singa'

Gigantic eyelids fluttering and head twitching from side to side, the lion's head moved in time to the relentless beat of the drums.

Six-year-old Jamsairi Kamaruddin was transfixed. He had never seen anything as mesmerising as a Chinese lion dance.

It seemed natural then that when he was seven, he joined the Kuo Chuan Police Boys' Club in Toa Payoh to learn the dance's acrobatic moves from the troupe there.

The group has become a home away from home where youths can "get involved in training and make friends, instead of wandering about after school", said Mr Jamsairi.

His hobby eventually turned into a full-time passion. Now 35, Mr Jamsairi runs Kuo Chuan Arts and Cultural Events Entertainment, a troupe that does lion and dragon dances, as well as mascot services.

Started in 2011, the troupe has over 40 members, most of them Malays who share Mr Jamsairi's passion for the art form. The father of six has two sons, aged 13 and 17, who are part of the troupe.

Training is held twice a week at Techplace II, an industrial estate in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, which Mr Jamsairi has been renting since the start of the year. It is more comfortable and gives the members more privacy than their previous training place - a void deck in Serangoon North, where he lives.

Only those who turn up for training get to perform.

As with other troupes, Chinese New Year is the busiest period, with performances lined up back to back. Appointments this year have doubled compared with last year, said Mr Jamsairi. There are also commissions throughout the year to perform at shop openings, and even Malay and Indian weddings.

Mr Jamsairi recently left his full-time job as a town council acting supervisor to make the troupe his priority. "Lion dance is my life. It's my hobby and I love the culture," he said.

With over 300 registered lion dance clubs in Singapore, it is a competitive industry. Kuo Chuan also has to deal with naysayers who doubt the authenticity of a predominantly Malay troupe performing a Chinese cultural art form.

Mr Jamsairi does not let that bother him. He has friends in other troupes who help to mentor his crew and refine their techniques.

Mr Hong Baolong, 41, who runs Ghee Hong Dragon & Lion Dance Training Centre and has 30 years of experience, has formed a close friendship with Mr Jamsairi.

Mr Hong said: "Lion dance has become a global sport. There are Americans, Japanese and even Africans practising it. We should be proud that they are helping to promote and spread our tradition and culture, regardless of the colour of their skin.

"If they are willing to put in the effort to train and learn, we should be willing to teach them."

Watch the Kuo Chuan troupe as it performs to its signature music.

