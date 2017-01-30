Dance of the 'Singa'

Home In Focus

Mr Jamsairi (left), 35, eyeing a live crab while assuming the role of the lion's tail during the "plucking the green" component of a performance at the official opening of a shop in Holland Drive earlier this month. Besides oranges, lettuce, sweets and chocolates that are commonly used for auspicious reasons, the troupe has also encountered symbolic food items like sugarcane, pomelos, pineapples, live crabs and even durians. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Mr Mohammed Shawal Abdullah (extreme left), 33, and other troupe members storing their props at the troupe's headquarters at Techplace II. The troupe has 42 lions, five dragons and a variety of mascots, which used to be stored in Mr Jamsairi's home. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Troupe members (from left) Adrian Choo, 20, Rahmat Jamsairi, 17, and Fazliirianda Rarid, 19, on their way to a performance. Mr Choo is one of the few Chinese members in the troupe. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
(From left) Mr Muhammad Johani Abdullah, 34, Mr Mamat Riyan Jumaat, 26, Jashairie Jamsairi, 13, and Mohamad Irfan Mohamad Farize, 13, at Thye Hua Kwan Moral Society. The troupe is known for infusing freestyle elements of shouting and drum beats in its shows.ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Mr Jamsairi (right) and his son Rahmat, 17, steadying a pole as Mr Jamsairi's younger son Jashairie, 13, practises an acrobatic stunt during a training session. Jashairie developed an interest in lion dance after watching YouTube videos when he was just four years old. Mr Jamsairi himself joined the Kuo Chuan Police Boys' Club in Toa Payoh at the age of seven to learn lion and dragon dance from the troupe there. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Mr Muhammad Zulfadhli Abdullah (third from left), 18, at a dragon dance training session at the carpark of Techplace II in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5. Members used to train at a void deck in Serangoon North but their new premises give them more privacy. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
An appreciative audience at a charity performance on Jan 21 by Kuo Chuan Arts and Cultural Events Entertainment at a void deck in Ang Mo Kio. The troupe was invited to perform at a Chinese New Year celebration organised by Nanyang Technological University Welfare Services Club (Elders) for the seniors at AWWA Senior Community Home.ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Mr Jamsairi often takes photographs and videos of the troupe at its shows - such as this one of its two rooster mascots - to upload on its Facebook page and publicise the troupe's performances.ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN

Most of its members are Malay but this lion dance troupe stands tall in a competitive industry

Published: 
1 hour ago
Neo Xiaobin Executive Photojournalist

Gigantic eyelids fluttering and head twitching from side to side, the lion's head moved in time to the relentless beat of the drums.

Six-year-old Jamsairi Kamaruddin was transfixed. He had never seen anything as mesmerising as a Chinese lion dance.

It seemed natural then that when he was seven, he joined the Kuo Chuan Police Boys' Club in Toa Payoh to learn the dance's acrobatic moves from the troupe there.

The group has become a home away from home where youths can "get involved in training and make friends, instead of wandering about after school", said Mr Jamsairi.

His hobby eventually turned into a full-time passion. Now 35, Mr Jamsairi runs Kuo Chuan Arts and Cultural Events Entertainment, a troupe that does lion and dragon dances, as well as mascot services.

Started in 2011, the troupe has over 40 members, most of them Malays who share Mr Jamsairi's passion for the art form. The father of six has two sons, aged 13 and 17, who are part of the troupe.

The group has become a home away from home where youths can "get involved in training and make friends, instead of wandering about after school", he said. Many of his young crew members were introduced to the troupe by their friends. "At least the parents know where their children are and what they are doing," he added.

Training is held twice a week at Techplace II, an industrial estate in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, which Mr Jamsairi has been renting since the start of the year. It is more comfortable and gives the members more privacy than their previous training place - a void deck in Serangoon North, where he lives.

Only those who turn up for training get to perform.

As with other troupes, Chinese New Year is the busiest period, with performances lined up back to back. Appointments this year have doubled compared with last year, said Mr Jamsairi. There are also commissions throughout the year to perform at shop openings, and even Malay and Indian weddings.

Mr Jamsairi recently left his full-time job as a town council acting supervisor to make the troupe his priority. "Lion dance is my life. It's my hobby and I love the culture," he said.

With over 300 registered lion dance clubs in Singapore, it is a competitive industry. Kuo Chuan also has to deal with naysayers who doubt the authenticity of a predominantly Malay troupe performing a Chinese cultural art form.

Mr Jamsairi does not let that bother him. He has friends in other troupes who help to mentor his crew and refine their techniques.

Mr Hong Baolong, 41, who runs Ghee Hong Dragon & Lion Dance Training Centre and has 30 years of experience, has formed a close friendship with Mr Jamsairi.

Mr Hong said: "Lion dance has become a global sport. There are Americans, Japanese and even Africans practising it. We should be proud that they are helping to promote and spread our tradition and culture, regardless of the colour of their skin.

"If they are willing to put in the effort to train and learn, we should be willing to teach them."

