Cyclist injured in hit-and-run accident in Serangoon Road, netizens call for witnesses

SINGAPORE - A 27-year-old female cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run accident in Serangoon Road on Tuesday night (March 27).

The police told The Straits Times on Saturday that they were alerted to the accident, which involved a car and a bicycle in Serangoon Road towards MacPherson Road, at 8.35pm.

"The cyclist, a 27-year-old woman, was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital," said the police spokesman.

ST understands that the cyclist was reportedly hit from the back and thrown off her bicycle, colliding into a tree.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive her, which is typical of more serious cases.

On Facebook, her friends have called for eyewitnesses to step forward, saying she is badly injured and "at the risk of becoming paraplegic".

One of them, Dylan Koh, posted an appeal on traffic channel Roads.sg on Thursday.

He asked for witnesses or anyone with dashboard footage of the incident to contact him via Facebook.

Another person, Ayesa Angeles, also shared a photo of the accident site on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, asking for witnesses.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This was the third reported accident involving a cyclist this week.

On Tuesday, a 19-year-old female cyclist was taken to hospital unconscious after she was hit by a car in Corporation Road.

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old male cyclist who collided with a stationary car in Tanah Merah Coast Road was taken to hospital.