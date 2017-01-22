Cyclist carnival on car-free Sunday

SINGAPORE - Cyclists, trishaws and a lion dance troupe took to the traffic-free streets of the Civic District and Telok Ayer on Sunday (Jan 22) morning for the first Car-Free Sunday SG of the year.

Usually held on the last Sunday of every month, the event sees various roads being closed to traffic in the mornings and filled with fun activities instead.

January's edition was held a week earlier than usual so as not to clash with Chinese New Year celebrations.

This Sunday marked the first Share the Road Cycling Carnival, which included races between different cycling groups. Spectators watched cyclists whiz along in "criterium races" - races which take place in a closed circuit - while others joined in a mass community ride from Cecil Street into Telok Ayer to the Civic District.

Organised by the Singapore Cycling Federation and cycling events company Cycosports, the two-wheeler carnival will become a regular feature at future car-free Sundays too. It aims to showcase the range of cycling disciplines in Singapore, from hand-cycling to fixed gear bikes.

In the Telok Ayer conservation area, the Singapore Hok San Association - Singapore's first lion dance troupe - wowed pedestrians with their lion dance and drum performances. Members of the public got to try their hand at playing the drums and some even put on the lion costume for a dance.

Other highlights included a farmers' market with locally-grown produce, a volunteer-run trishaw service and stations along Connaught Drive where participants tried out lesser-known sports such as tchoukball and Speedminton.

Car-Free Sunday SG is a community initiative by the Urban Redevelopment Authority, Land Transport Authority, National Parks Board, National Arts Council, Health Promotion Board and Sport Singapore, supported by a host of community and interest groups.

The monthly event will run for at least another four months, with the next edition happening on Feb 26.