Customer cries fowl over char siew at Pasir Ris hawker centre and police are called in

SINGAPORE - It appears there are two truths to living in Singapore - do not mess with a food order and when a dispute erupts, call the police.

And so it was on Thursday (Nov 9) at 11.30am when a woman, who wanted to be known only as Madam Xu, ordered a plate of wanton mee with char siew from a stall at the hawker centre at Pasir Ris MRT station. After she ate the noodles, it hit her that the meat tasted like chicken.

Shin Min Daily News reported on Saturday that she questioned the male employee who sold her the dish.

"I just asked him if the char siew was chicken, and he started shouting at me and repeatedly scolding me with vulgarities, making me very angry," said the 65-year-old retiree, who called the police.



The employee told Shin Min that he had raised his voice as he was afraid the customer could not hear him. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



The signs at the shop show "Chicken Wanton Noodle" and "Chicken Char Siew Rice" in bright colours, and in English and Chinese. Char siew usually is made with pork.

The police told The Straits Times on Saturday that they received a call for assistance at 10 Pasir Ris Central at 11.31am.

When the police arrived, they spoke to the manager of the stall, who apologised to Madam Xu on behalf of the employee.

“Both parties were advised accordingly,” said the spokesman. “No further police assistance was required.”

When calm returned, the police left the scene.