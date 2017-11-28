Cruise to nowhere for 60 kids helped by STfund

After their mother ran out on them and their father went to jail, sisters Elysha Haris Fadzillah, 11, and Asyiqin Haris Fadzillah, 10, began living with their grandparents.

The couple have been struggling to support the girls for almost six years on the grandmother's freelance masseuse's salary, and the grandfather's cleaner's salary.

Yesterday, however, the girls and their grandmother, Madam Noorma Abdul Rahiman, 59, received a rare treat on a luxury ship.

The girls were among 60 children invited to enjoy a day on the Princess Cruises' liner Sapphire Princess. They are beneficiaries of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF), which supports more than 1,000 underprivileged children a year with pocket money for school expenses. The children at yesterday's event are from Lakeside Family Service Centre and Beacon Primary School. They toured the ship, played games and had lunch.

Many of the children were astonished by the size of the cruise ship as they had never been inside one before this. Most said the games room was their favourite spot.

Elysha, who is in Primary 5, said: "After seeing this (ship), I would like to go on cruise one day, and I would take my grandparents."

Said Princess Cruises' director for South-east Asia, Mr Farriek Tawfik: "Whenever the home-porting season starts, before the ship sails off (from its home port), I invite the children. I hope it will bless us with safe sailing."

This is the fourth event Princess Cruises has hosted children, in line with its corporate social responsibility programme. This is the second year of collaboration with STSPMF.

Mr Tawfik said he hopes to continue the collaboration.