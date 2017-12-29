Creator of 'caviar gravy' wins ST contest

The winner of the Science Of Christmas contest was Mr Alan Chow, a 32-year-old civil servant. Mr Chow created a "caviar gravy" through a process called spherification, conjuring up gravy balls that pop with every bite.

He won a Christmas feast for eight to 10 people from Cold Storage, which included a turkey with chestnut stuffing and gravy, ham and roast beef.

Spherification is done by mixing a chosen liquid with sodium alginate, which converts it into a gel-like texture. The liquid is then bathed in a mixture of calcium chloride and water. It is left to set and as it does, small membranes form within it, encasing the liquid. The balls are then washed to remove any extra chemicals remaining on the sphere's surface.

The small balls create a burst-in-the-mouth experience.

"Traditional Christmas meals are the same year after year and I had wanted a change, said Mr Chow. "So, about two years ago, I decided to create sauce caviar. It has been a hit since."